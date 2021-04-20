News

Non-essential travel to outer isles to be permitted as restrictions ease

The easing of Covid restrictions next Monday will mean there will be a relaxation of rules on inter-island ferries and public buses, the SIC has said.

Passengers will be reminded to socially distance, use hand sanitiser and wear face masks onboard.

But non-essential travel between the mainland and the outer isles will be permitted, the council said.

The rest of the country will join Orkney in Shetland by moving to Covid protection level three on Monday 26th April.

It is expected that all of Scotland will move down to level two on 17th May.

