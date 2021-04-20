Shetland Islands Council announce road closure

Headlines Life in Shetland News

Stuart Prestidge 14 hours 59 min ago
A collapsed drain will cause minor traffic delays over the next couple of days as repairs are made, commuters are being warned.

From tomorrow morning, Wednesday 21st April, the A971 Walls to Bridge of Walls Road will be closed from 8am.

The closure will commence approximately 200 metres north east from its junction with the Pinehoulland Road proceeding in a north easterly direction for a distance of around 25m.

An alternative route to the A971 west of Bridge of Walls would be via Brunatwatt Road.

