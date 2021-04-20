Wishart welcomes announcement on Covid testing for island visitors 

Beatrice Wishart.

A Shetland political candidate has welcomed today’s announcement about Covid testing for island visitors.

Beatrice Wishart, who is standing for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said testing would provide an added layer of protection for communities.

Her comments were made after the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced lateral flow tests would be freely available – and urged anyone visiting islands to take two before departing.

While welcoming the move, Ms Wishart, who has been calling for the introduction of island entry testing for several months, also said it was regrettable that the roll-out had been “frustratingly slow”.

“As we ease travel restrictions and more parts of our economy prepare to re-open, it is vital that we continue to be as safe as possible so that we never have to return to the days of lockdown,” she added.

“The key to that lies in what we each do individually alongside the greater use of testing.”