Coastguard makes 200 miles round trip to assist offshore platform worker

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 34 min ago 0
The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Photo by Jim Mullay.

Coastguard officers flew to the aid of an offshore platform worker in need of medical attention. 

HM Coastguard said crews responded to a request for help from an offshore platform 100 miles north-east of Shetland.

The call came in at 3.20am today (Wednesday)  but as it was not deemed urgent the crew waited for daylight before flying to assist.

The helicopter departed at 8.25am and returned to the Clickimin emergency landing site in Lerwick by 10.10am.

Coastguard officers on the ground helped transfer the casualty to the care of the Scotland Ambulance Service.

