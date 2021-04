The A970 near Gusselton. Photo: Google.

A driver was checked over by ambulance staff after crashing into a wall off a busy South Mainland road.

Police were called to reports of an accident on the A970 near Gusselton, north of Dunrossness, shortly after 1.30pm yesterday.

The driver was checked over by ambulance staff but suffered no serious injuries.

He left the scene of the accident in a friend’s car.