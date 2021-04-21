Headlines News

Stuart Prestidge 8 hours 55 min ago
NHS Shetland boss to give talk on AstraZeneca fears

NHS Shetland’s chief executive will present a Facebook livestream on the growing concern over the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

The online public event will take place today, Wednesday, 21st April, at 7pm via chief executive Michael Dickson’s Facebook page.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

Mr Dickson will give an update about where Shetland sits in terms of the global pandemic and talk with NHS Shetland consultant in public health, Dr Susan Laidlaw, and operational lead of the vaccination rollout, Brian Chittick.

Other topics that will be discussed are lateral flow device testing and how washing your hands really defeats the virus.

The public are urged to ask questions in the live chat during the livestream, which can be viewed here.

To read more on travel lifting restriction preparations see: Dickson warns testing is not the only consideration for Shetland visitors to help suppress the virus.

