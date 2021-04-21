Shetland actor impressed by the ‘amazing’ skies of Eshaness

Shetland actor Douglas Henshall

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has taken to Twitter to share his admiration for the “amazing” scenery he has encountered while filming for the TV crime drama.

Henshall and his fellow cast and crew have been in Shetland filming at various locations for the next two series.

“The skies up in Eshaness this evening are amazing,” he said on Twitter on yesterday (Tuesday).

“There are about four different weather front all converging on one another. It’s spectacular. Not much fun to be working out in, but I’ll take it

Eshaness, pictured last summer.

Eshaness was the filming location in series three when Michael Maguire fell to his death from the cliffs after being shot.

Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the series, said he felt “very lucky” to be in Shetland.

Earlier that day, he also shared his encounters with the wildlife at Ronas Voe.

“Finally saw orcas today,” he said.

The production team has previously explained the series will be filmed under “very strict guidelines” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.