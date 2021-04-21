News

Shetland actor impressed by the ‘amazing’ skies of Eshaness

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 47 min ago 0
Shetland actor impressed by the ‘amazing’ skies of Eshaness
Shetland actor Douglas Henshall

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has taken to Twitter to share his admiration for the “amazing” scenery he has encountered while filming for the TV crime drama.

Henshall and his fellow cast and crew have been in Shetland filming at various locations for the next two series.

“The skies up in Eshaness this evening are amazing,” he said on Twitter on yesterday (Tuesday).

“There are about four different weather front all converging on one another. It’s spectacular. Not much fun to be working out in, but I’ll take it

Eshaness, pictured last summer. 
Eshaness, pictured last summer. 

Eshaness was the filming location in series three when Michael Maguire fell to his death from the cliffs after being shot.

Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the series,  said he felt “very lucky” to be in Shetland. 

Earlier that day, he also shared his encounters with the wildlife at Ronas Voe.

“Finally saw orcas today,” he said.

The production team has previously explained the series will be filmed under “very strict guidelines” due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.