Wills seeks to address ‘most challenging period’ faced by NHS

6 hours 49 min ago 0
Lerwick's Gilbert Bain Hospital

An SNP government will help the NHS recover from “the most challenging period in its history”.

That is the claim of candidate Tom Wills, who has pointed to an investment package.

Mr Wills said the pandemic had caused a backlog in cancer treatments, adding cancer diagnosis numbers had “fallen dramatically” over the last 12 months.

“The NHS suspects that many people have not come forward to their GP with suspicious symptoms, through fear of catching Covid or not wanting to bother their doctor.

“It is vital that anyone with concerns sees their GP as soon as possible – for their own sake, and also so that the NHS can understand the true picture in order to shape the recovery plan for the next 12 months.”

