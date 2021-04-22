Auction prizes sought to help Aith lifeboat ride out Covid storm

Organisers of the Aith Lifeboat open day are seeking auction prizes for an online event this summer.

Over £5,500 was raised for the RNLI through an online auction last year, and Aith lifeboat committee are now hoping to do the same again.

The committee are asking folk to donate prizes for the auction, which will take place in the absence of the annual open day.

Committee member Frances Moffat said an online auction would allow people from all over the isles to take part.

“We’ll all miss the usual gala festivities for the second year in a row, but keeping our fundraising efforts online is the only sensible decision under the current circumstances.”

It is hoped that the online auction will open for bidding from 9am on Friday, 4th June, closing at 9pm on Sunday, 6th June.

The committee also hopes to offer takeaway suppers from the Aith Hall between 4.30-6.30pm on Saturday 5 June.

Anyone wishing to donate an auction prize is asked to contact Laura Nicolson or Irene Simpson through Facebook Messenger, or email the Aith Lifeboat Station – aith@rnli.org.uk