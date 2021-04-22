Concern voiced over college merger

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant.

Labour’s lead list candidate for the Highlands and Islands has voiced concern over the Shetland College merger.

Rhoda Grant says the merger has been handled without parliamentary checks and balances over its proposed privatisation.

Mrs Grant has supported EIS-Fela members and those in the community who want the merged college to be incorporated and to remain in public hands.

She says the merger will go ahead on 1st August without parliamentary scrutiny of the move to establish the new college as an un-incorporated entity which would be a private company.