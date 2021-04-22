News

Hjaltland residents to be offered lessons on growing your own

Penny Armstrong, of Transition Turriefield, Photo: Jim Nicolson

Householders could benefit from tailored advice to help them grow their own produce.

It follows a tie-up between Hjaltland Housing Association and Transition Turriefield.

The initiative has been forged in the hope budding growers will be inspired.

The project will also have a focus on what can grow in a windowsill.

Starter packs will be made available.

Penny Armstrong of Transition Turriefield said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Hjaltland Housing Association as part of our Grow Shetland project.

“This will be an exciting opportunity to support new and experienced growers to produce more of their own food.”

Hjaltland’s Ian Bray added: “This is an exciting project that will benefit our tenants, build their confidence and introduce new skills that can potentially lead to a more sustainable.

“At a time when there is increasing pressure on household budgets this feels like the opportune time to offer this support.”

