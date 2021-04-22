News

Major vaccination milestone heralded as two-thirds have had first dose

Ryan Nicolson 11 hours 43 min ago 0
The COVID Vaccine that has arrived in Shetland. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Two-thirds of Shetlanders have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have had both.

NHS Shetland heralded the figures this week as a major milestone in the isles fightback against the virus.

Over 1,000 vaccines were administered on Tuesday alone as staff stepped up their efforts to give the jab to those that want it.

Vaccination programme leader Brian Chittick said the rollout was going “very, very well” on an NHS Shetland livestream this week, with more than 13,000 folk having had at least one dose.

There were also warnings from NHS figures this week to expect Shetland’s case rate to rise in the coming weeks, as the whole country enters level three restrictions.

NHS chief Michael Dickson said that the easing of restrictions was “not going to be a free-for-all” but added: “We will see cases rise.”

