Bidding begins for Shetland castle

Muness Castle

The UK’s most northerly castle is now, quite literally, on the market as bidding has begun on an online auction that ends later this afternoon.

Muness Castle, situated in the southern part of Unst, will be sold to a new owner today by Future Property Auctions.

In addition to the grade A listed castle the auction also includes 240 acres of land, a Barony title and mineral rights.

Bidding has opened at £130,000, with bid increments of £1,000. The auction will end at 4pm today, Friday, 23rd April.

For more information on the sale and the castle read: Shetland castle goes under the hammer.

