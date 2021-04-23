News

Cancer survivor’s bold challenge after brave struggle to walk again

Ryan Nicolson 8 hours 21 min ago 0
Cancer survivor’s bold challenge after brave struggle to walk again

A 26-year-old who is learning to walk again after gruelling bowel cancer treatment is set to follow in Captain Tom Moore’s footsteps to raise cash for charity.

Lauren Tulloch, 26, will take on the charity challenge later this month.

Lauren Tulloch, from Hillswick, will attempt 100 laps of her sister’s house in Yell – mirroring Sir Tom’s efforts last year – for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ms Tulloch was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in August 2019, aged just 24 at the time, and has undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy, colonoscopies and a life-changing operation to remove part of her spine and her coccyx.

Now she is working through a difficult recovery programme, and gradually building up the ability to walk again.

She has already raised over £3,250 in less than a week.

Ms Tulloch set an initial fundraising aim of £250 before hitting that in just 27 minutes. She said she changed it to £800, went for a nap, and woke up to find she had raised double that amount.

“I actually burst out greeting. It was the last thing I was expecting,” she said.

She will have four days to complete the 100 laps, between Friday, 30th April, and Monday, 3rd May.

Anyone wishing to donate to Ms Tulloch’s fundraiser can do so by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/239445914533626/10219579313689024/

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.