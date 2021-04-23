Cancer survivor’s bold challenge after brave struggle to walk again

A 26-year-old who is learning to walk again after gruelling bowel cancer treatment is set to follow in Captain Tom Moore’s footsteps to raise cash for charity.

Lauren Tulloch, 26, will take on the charity challenge later this month.

Lauren Tulloch, from Hillswick, will attempt 100 laps of her sister’s house in Yell – mirroring Sir Tom’s efforts last year – for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ms Tulloch was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in August 2019, aged just 24 at the time, and has undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy, colonoscopies and a life-changing operation to remove part of her spine and her coccyx.

Now she is working through a difficult recovery programme, and gradually building up the ability to walk again.

She has already raised over £3,250 in less than a week.

Ms Tulloch set an initial fundraising aim of £250 before hitting that in just 27 minutes. She said she changed it to £800, went for a nap, and woke up to find she had raised double that amount.

“I actually burst out greeting. It was the last thing I was expecting,” she said.

She will have four days to complete the 100 laps, between Friday, 30th April, and Monday, 3rd May.

Anyone wishing to donate to Ms Tulloch’s fundraiser can do so by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/239445914533626/10219579313689024/