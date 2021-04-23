Enterprising pupils gain recognition

Two groups of young people from Brae High School have reached the Young Enterprise Scotland’s (YES) national finals.

Groups Shetland Shoormal and Affcuttins, both comprised of S6 students, are among 17 regional finalists who will proceed to the national finals of the YES ‘Scottish Company of the Year’ competition on 1st June.

Shetland Shoormal have produced canvas bags that are widely available in local shops.

Affcuttins have designed and manufactured garden plant markers made from recycled slates.

The young enterprise programme aims to inspire young people to learn through enterprise.

Head Teacher Logan Nicolson said: “What makes this all the more remarkable is to have achieved this in such a disrupted and difficult year.

“Not only did they show their business and enterprise credentials but also a real commitment to their values and tackling social issues.

“ I wish them every success in the Scottish finals in June”.