In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 23rd April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Filming on the latest series of Shetland wraps – but six more TV productions are set to come to the isles in the next few months.
- A 26-year-old who is learning to walk again after a gruelling bowel cancer battle is set to follow in Captain Tom Moore’s footsteps for charity.
- The woman behind last year’s Black Lives Matter marches welcomes the conviction of former policeman Derek Chauvin.
- Shetland’s election candidates give their views on sentences for domestic abuse, fuel poverty, Covid restrictions and their next foreign holiday.
- SPORT – Football and hockey gear up for a mid-May return to action.
- Gordon Johnston takes A Sporting Chance, while podiatrist Bruce McCulloch answers the Tracks of my Life.
