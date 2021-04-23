News

Linkspan work finishes at Vidlin ferry terminal

The linkspan at the Vidlin ferry terminal was replaced by Malakoff Limited this week.

Work began on Monday afternoon, and was completed on schedule for sailings on Friday.

The old linkspan was replaced in an overnight operation at 1am on Tuesday morning, with the newly refurbished replacement being lifted into place by crane on Wednesday.

The first ferry to test the new linkspan was the MV Fivla, which arrived from Skerries just before 11am on Friday.

As part of an ongoing SIC replacement programme, the linkspan which was removed will be completely refurbished, including being shot blasted, welded and recoated before being refitted at another ferry terminal.

The next linkspan to be replaced will be at Skerries ferry terminal, starting on Monday 17th May, weather depending.

Works are also planned for the Whalsay ferry terminal at Symbister later in the year.

