Loganair announces increased schedule

7 hours 58 min ago 0
Airline Loganair is ramping up its schedule over the coming weeks as Scotland enters level three restrictions.

From Monday, 3rd May, flights to Edinburgh from Sumburgh will resume for the first time this year, with flights five times a week (except Tuesday and Wednesday).

Three weeks later, the Edinburgh to Sumburgh service will become daily.

That same day, 24th May, flights to and from Glasgow will also resume.

Initially this will be a limited service, Loganair said, before becoming daily from June.

And from the 1st June flights from Inverness to Sumburgh will also start up again.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said: “We know many of our customers have been waiting for our services to either resume or indeed start in some cases.

“We are delighted that travel for both leisure and business will be permitted from Monday, 26th April and we look forward to our passengers returning to the skies.”

