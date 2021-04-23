Opposition continues over Co-op proposals for new stores

Opposition has continued to mount over Co-op plans to open new stores.

The prime concern is on the potential impact on existing businesses. Road safety is also a concern.

However, some residents voiced support.

Sandwick Community Council has been seeking views.

It plans to form a collective view at its meeting next Tuesday.

Interim chairman Kieran Malcolmson widespread opinion had already been expressed.

Separately, a responses have been posted on the council’s planning page.

The roads department has warned upgrades will be required to cope with extra traffic.

The chairman of Scalloway Community Council launched fresh criticism at the proposals.

John Hunter said they came at a crucial time for the village.

Scalloway Meat Company’s Neil Watt says he will close if he can not sell the shop.

The Co-op has insisted its shops help retain spending in a community which can often benefit other retailers.

* See today’s Shetland Times for full story.