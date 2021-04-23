News

Teenage fundraiser scoops ‘Young Hero’ award

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 28 min ago 0
Yell teenager Brynn Hauxwell has been named the Young Scot Awards ‘Young Hero’ of the year.

Brynn, 15, said he was “blown away” and “speechless” to lift the prize.

“Massive thank you to my family, friends, Ability Shetland and all my supporters for believing in me and supporting me with everything I do.”

Brynn has ADHD, severe asthma and fixed ankle contractures, which mean he relies on an active wheelchair to get around.

Last year, Brynn managed to raise over £6,600 for Ability Shetland after pushing himself 1,679 miles over the course of eight months.

The driven schoolboy is now planning to take on 16 half-marathons in May for Ability Shetland, and to celebrate his 16th birthday at the end of the month.

Election candidate Beatrice Wishart congratulated him on the award, saying it was “awe-inspiring to see and his award last night was well deserved.

“I wish him all the best as he sets out on another challenge in May.”

