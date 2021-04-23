Unst castle smashes guide price in online auction

Muness Castle

Muness Castle on the isle of Unst has a new owner, one who was willing to pay tens of thousands of pounds over the guide price.

The five hour online auction concluded at 4pm today, Friday, April 23, with a winning of bid of £184,000, £54,000 over the guide price of £130K.

Interest was strong with the bidding reaching the mid £160k range by noon.

The last two minutes of the auction saw a bidding frenzy with the sale price raising from £179k to the final bid of £184,000.

The sale includes the grade A listed castle, a Barony title and mining rights to the castle’s 240 acres.

For more on this story click here.