Lecturers suspend strike after positive talks

Lecturers on the picket line outside Shetland College in Lerwick, January 2019.

College lecturers have postponed future strike action after positive talks between union EIS-Fela and Colleges Scotland.

In a short statement on Friday evening, Colleges Scotland said strike action planned for Tuesday 27th and Wednesday, 28th April had been postponed.

“Following lengthy and productive discussions today, good progress was made and a consensus position reached which both sides are taking to their respective memberships.

“The suspension is good news for students and staff.”