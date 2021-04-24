Police appeal for witnesses after rare Skerries crime

Skerries. Photo: Ivan Reid

Police are appealing for witnesses after items were stolen from the Skerries community hall.

The incident was described as a “break-in” where someone had gained entry and stolen a number of items, particularly alcohol, sometime between the 26-28th March.

Witnesses are also being sought in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in Mossbank.

Police said this occurred at around 2.10pm on Thursday, 22nd April, and said they were eager to speak to a driver who passed two people pushing prams at the same time of the incident.

Anyone with any information relating to either incident can contact Lerwick Police Station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.