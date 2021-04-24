News

Police appeal for witnesses after rare Skerries crime

8 hours 28 min ago 0
Police appeal for witnesses after rare Skerries crime
Skerries. Photo: Ivan Reid

Police are appealing for witnesses after items were stolen from the Skerries community hall.

The incident was described as a “break-in” where someone had gained entry and stolen a number of items, particularly alcohol, sometime between the 26-28th March.

Witnesses are also being sought in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in Mossbank.

Police said this occurred at around 2.10pm on Thursday, 22nd April, and said they were eager to speak to a driver who passed two people pushing prams at the same time of the incident.

Anyone with any information relating to either incident can contact Lerwick Police Station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.