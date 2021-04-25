Football set for mid-May return

Spurs youngster Ronan Grant (left) keeps hold of the ball despite the attentions of Whitedale right back Allan Johnston. Photo: Kevin Jones

Competitive football will return to the isles next month, after the Shetland Football Association (SFA) announced its return.

The first competitive games will be played on Friday, 21st May, with some friendlies played at the beginning of that week.

The draws for the Manson and Madrid Cups were also made on Sunday, with A league winners Spurs drawn against Ness in the Manson Cup.

The full draw for the Manson Cup quarter-finals will see Whalsay face Scalloway, Delting play Thistle and Whitedale host Celtic.

In the Madrid Cup, group A will see Spurs, Thistle, Ness and Delting face each other, while Whitedale, Whalsay, Celtic and Scalloway are in group B.

Full fixtures will be sent to all squads in due course, the SFA said.