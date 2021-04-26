Burravoe school gains first in cyber resilience

Burravoe Primary has become the first school in Shetland to be recognised for the cyber resilience and internet safety skills of its pupils and staff.

The school has been given a Special Recognition Badge for Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety (CR-IS) from Digital Schools Awards Scotland.

The award recognises achievements in embedding digital technology skills for pupils and teachers, and follows on an online submission by the school and an online validation ‘visit’.

The award is recognised by Education Scotland and supported by Scottish Government’s Child Protection Unit and Police Scotland.

Head teacher Katy Hay said: “As digital learners, its important our pupils are aware of risks and able to work and play safely online.

“We’re really pleased to be recognised with this award and our pupils have worked hard to demonstrate their digital skills and knowledge.”