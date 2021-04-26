Muness Castle goes up for auction. . again

Muness Castle

Having been sold for tens of thousands of pounds above the guide price last Friday, Muness Castle in Unst is now back on the market, with a guide price of a cool quarter of a million pounds.

Not only has the castle been relisted just two days after it sold via an online auction for £184,000 for an additional £66k, it has also shrunk, from its original 240 acres down to 160 acres.

Bidding for the grade A listed castle ends at 4pm, 30th April.

To view the new advert click here.

Future Property Auctions have been contacted for comment.