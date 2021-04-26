Normal service to resume at GP practice after technical fault is fixed

Lerwick Health Centre.

A GP practice will resume normal service from tomorrow (Tuesday) after a technical fault forced its temporary closure to non-urgent requests.

Lerwick GP practice reported an issue with its clinical notes system earlier this afternoon (Monday) and said IT experts were looking into the problem.

Soon after, the practice confirmed that the fault had been resolved and normal service would resume.

“Many thanks for your patience and thank you to NHS Shetland IT Department for fixing our system,” it said.

It had asked patients with non-urgent requests to delay getting in touch until later the week to allow staff time to deal with the backlog from today.

“Apologies for any inconvenience,” it added.

