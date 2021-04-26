News

Normal service to resume at GP practice after technical fault is fixed

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 7 min ago 0
Normal service to resume at GP practice after technical fault is fixed
Lerwick Health Centre.

A GP practice will resume normal service from tomorrow (Tuesday) after a technical fault forced its temporary closure to non-urgent requests.

Lerwick GP practice  reported an issue with its clinical notes system earlier this afternoon (Monday) and said IT experts were looking into the problem.

Soon after, the practice confirmed that the fault had been resolved and normal service would resume.

“Many thanks for your patience and thank you to NHS Shetland IT Department for fixing our system,” it said. 

It had asked patients with non-urgent requests to delay getting in touch until later the week to allow staff time to deal with the backlog from today.

“Apologies for any inconvenience,” it added. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

