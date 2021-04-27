Daughter of Lerwick Lifeboat coxswain remembered

Elsie Wood Sutherland. (RNLB 'Lady Jane and Martha Ryland' picture credit: Dennis Coutts)

The family of the late Elsie Wood Sutherland, who passed away in her 90th year on 18th April, have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the Lerwick Lifeboat.

Elsie’s father, John Sales BEM, was the Coxswain of Lerwick Lifeboat from 1947 to 1969. He was accompanied by his brother, Elsie’s uncle, William Sales, who was Second Coxswain during the same period.

John Sales was awarded RNLI Bronze and Silver medals for gallantry, after rescues in 1956 and 1958.

Elsie and her family were closely connected to Lerwick Lifeboat and were “brought up with maroons and dad bein’ oot all hours”.

On the JustGiving page a statement reads: “The life of a fisherman’s family forever linking them to the sea and as island folks it’s certainly in our blood. We are full of admiration for all the tremendous work the crews continue to do saving lives at sea.

“For any who feel they would like to contribute in any way to this page, it was Mum’s chosen charity and any donations will be gratefully received. Thank you, Jacqueline, Brenda and all the family.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media with Teresa Slater saying: “Elsie was one of the loveliest ladies I ever knew. She was always so kind to me when I first started working in Lerwick. Elsie will be so much missed by all who knew her. A truly wonderful lady.”

While Evelyn Mcfadzean simply added: “Fond memories of such a lovely lady x.”

So far the JustGiving page has raised £1305 for Lerwick Lifeboat and can be visited here.