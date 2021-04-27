Demand for food parcels for children shoots up by almost 400

David Grieve of Shetland Food Bank, Tesco community champion Maureen Stevenson and store manager Neil Connell with some of the food donated to the food bank. Photo: Peter Johnson

Almost 400 food parcels have been provided to children in the isles during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures released by the Scottish Labour Party claim 382 parcels have been dispatched as a result of the impact Covid-19 has had on households.

National figures compiled by the Trussel Trust show the number of food parcels given to children across the country has gone up by more than half – from 36,526 in 2014/15 to 77,123 in 2020/21.