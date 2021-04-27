News

Prince William sends ‘best wishes’ to NHS Shetland staff

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 22 min ago 0
Prince William sends ‘best wishes’ to NHS Shetland staff 
Prince William. Photo: Kensington Royal Twitter.

Prince William has personally offered his best wishes to Shetland’s health staff.

NHS Shetland board member Ian Sandilands confirmed at today’s (Tuesday) board meeting he had recently taken the call from the Duke of Cambridge.

“He wanted to pass on his best wishes to all NHS staff for their work during Covid and the vaccination period,” Mr Sandilands said.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said it must have been “quite an experience” and asked Mr Sandilands whether the call came “out of the blue” or if he had been forewarned.

Mr Sandilands said he had been told in advance and provided with advice before and after speaking to the Prince.

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

