Prince William sends ‘best wishes’ to NHS Shetland staff 

Prince William. Photo: Kensington Royal Twitter.

Prince William has personally offered his best wishes to Shetland’s health staff.

NHS Shetland board member Ian Sandilands confirmed at today’s (Tuesday) board meeting he had recently taken the call from the Duke of Cambridge.

“He wanted to pass on his best wishes to all NHS staff for their work during Covid and the vaccination period,” Mr Sandilands said.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said it must have been “quite an experience” and asked Mr Sandilands whether the call came “out of the blue” or if he had been forewarned.

Mr Sandilands said he had been told in advance and provided with advice before and after speaking to the Prince.