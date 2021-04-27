Shetland has highest rate of fully vaccinated people in Scotland

Shetland’s population is reported to be the best vaccinated against Covid-19 in Scotland.

NHS Shetland’s board meeting heard today (Tuesday) that 43.6 per cent of the adult population had received both doses of the vaccine, as of yesterday.

Some 68.8 per cent have received at least one jab.

Board chairman Gary Robinson said Shetland’s was the highest rate of second doses across Scotland.

“It means we’ve protected as fully as possible more of the most vulnerable people in our community,” he said.

Mr Robinson said large clinics planned for later this week should see the percentage of first doses increase.

He also said that while Shetland had seen a low prevalence of Covid case in recent weeks it remained important to continue efforts to reduce transmission, particularly as restrictions begin to ease.