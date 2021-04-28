News

College lecturers call off future strike action after reaching deal with union

Shetland College.

Strike action at Shetland College has been called off after Colleges Scotland reached a deal with union EIS-Fela.

Colleges Scotland welcomed the news on Wednesday, calling it “great news for students and their lecturers”.

They welcomed EIS-Fela’ commitment to ending the strike action, which had been due to continue this week.

EIS-Fela general secretary Larry Flanagan said he believed the deal which “protects the interests of lecturers and students” had been tabled.

Lecturers walked out on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, over fears that lecturer posts are being replaced by instructor roles.

Colleges Scotland called this an “unfounded allegation”.

 

