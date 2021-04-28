Isles woman in MS fundraising ‘head to head’ with Orcadian rival

A new appeal has been made for people to sign up to Mission 100 – a fundraising initiative aimed at helping beat Multiple Sclerosis.

Lerwick woman Amy Uren announced she was going in a friendly “head to head” contest with Orcadian Hayley Budge on behalf of the MS Trust.

The hope is that a domino effect can be achieved, with each participant aiming to encourage 100 more people to raise £100 within 100 days.

But it appears Shetland is lagging behind its Northern Isles rival, which has had more people sign up for the challenge.

“Orkney really are in it to win it,” she said.

“I’m hoping we are like a dark horse and will pull through in the end.”

The 100 days kicked off on Monday, which coincided with the beginning of MS Awareness Week. It is due to end on 4th August.

But the scheme is flexible and allows people to do simple things – even just putting aside money.