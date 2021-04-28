SRT announces plans for holiday park at Unst Leisure Centre

Photo: CASE Shetland, via SRT.

Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) are looking to build a holiday park across from their leisure centre in Unst, according to new plans released by the trust.

As well as pods for visitors to stay in, SRT said the site would have areas for tents, picnics and barbecues.

SRT said they would look to add attractions to the site, situated adjacent to the leisure centre, where “everyone can play and have fun together”.

“You can be a crazy four-year-old pirate on a zip-wire or a sixty-year-old enjoying a leisurely cycle on one of our mountain bikes,” the SRT said.

The trust have asked anyone with any comments regarding the site to contact them at mail@srt.org.uk