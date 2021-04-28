Headlines News

Sullom Voe Terminal workers vote to take industrial action

Stuart Prestidge 4 hours 53 min ago 0
Tanker, Chrysanthemum is guided into Sullom Voe by two tugs

Unite Scotland has today, 27th April, confirmed that dozens of its tug and towage workers based in the isles are set to take strike action.

The vote comes after tug and towage workers were informed by SIC that they will not receive the long service award for 25 years’ service, equivalent of one month’s salary, like other council workers. Instead they will receive a flat rate of just £250.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite members have overwhelmingly voted to take strike action to rectify the injustice being done to them.

“Our members in the Shetland Islands Council towage service just want to be treated fairly and the same as any other council employee, and that means they be given the long service award for the same dedication to their jobs.

He added: “We will now prepare to serve strike action notice, but hope that Shetland Island Council will come to their senses and resolve this dispute.”

Voter ballot turnout was 86.5 per cent of Unite members, with 87.1 per cent of those voting to take strike action.

Read more on this story in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.

 

