Air traffic controllers take brakes off industrial action to ensure votes are transported

Ryan Taylor 26 min ago 0
Air traffic controllers take brakes off industrial action to ensure votes are transported
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Air Traffic Controllers are easing the terms of their industrial action against Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

The move by Prospect union members is to allow for the transportation of votes in the Scottish parliament elections.

It comes in the latest development of a dispute with Hial over plans to centralise air traffic control.

An impact assessment report has warned high value jobs would be lost as a result.

In a separate development, Hial has pointed to a 77 per cent drop in passenger numbers over the last 12 months, as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The airport authority has revealed additional mitigation measures to help ensure passenger safety as its airports gear up for the resumption of scheduled flights.

Prospect’s industrial action currently includes:

• Working to rosters

• An overtime ban

• A refusal of extensions, except for search and rescue, emergency and medical flights

• A refusal to commence training of new controllers not within the business on the date of the commencement of the ballot of 30th of November.

But air traffic controllers will be free t to work late on the usual voluntary basis in order for ballot papers to be flown south.

Prospect negotiator David Avery said: “Prospect members in Hial are participating in industrial action because they care about the communities they serve.

“These communities will suffer significant negative consequences, both in terms of jobs and potentially safety, if the remote towers project goes ahead.

“However, because our air traffic controllers are so embedded in their communities they are anxious not to impede the delivery of democracy to the islands, especially with many islanders planning to use their ballots to send a message on this issue.

“As a result Prospect is lifting its overtime ban for the purposes of allowing votes to be transported once the polls are closed.

“Air traffic controllers normally participate in the election night rota on a voluntary basis and this will still be the case next week.

“With the exception of these flights our industrial action continues as normal. Hopefully the new parliament will see sense and put an end to the remote towers plan which will damage island communities and totally undermines the Islands Act.”

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

Ryan Taylor

