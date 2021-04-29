Celebration of Shetland fiddle to feature in online concert

Acclaimed Shetland fiddler Catriona MacDonald.

Northern Isles musical luminaries will feature in a celebration of Shetland fiddle tradition this weekend.

Edinburgh Tradfest is due to open with an online concert from Shetland Springs.

Presented in association with the Shetland Folk Festival, the concert will air at 8pm on Friday night – exactly 40 years after Shetland Folk Festival’s first ever gig.

Curated by Catriona Macdonald, the hour-long gig will feature performances and conversation from Macdonald and other well known faces – Margaret Robertson, Chris Stout and Ross Couper.

An Edinburgh Tradfest Podcast will feature a nine episode series presented by festival producers Douglas Robertson and Jane-Ann Purdy.

New episodes will release every day of the festival and feature tracks and interviews with Edinburgh Tradfest performers past and present, as well as audio diaries and stories from some of Scotland’s most respected traditional artists.