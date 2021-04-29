News

Covid results in huge drop in passenger numbers at Sumburgh

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 57 min ago 0
Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Sumburgh Airport saw passenger numbers suffer a huge decline over the last 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

Figures released by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) for 2020/21 show passenger numbers stood at 162,553 – a decline from 307,906 in the previous financial year.

That represents a reduction of 47 per cent. Numbers across Hial’s network of 11 airports fell 77 per cent.

Hial has highlighted additional mitigation measures to help ensure passenger safety.

It says it is investing approximately £1.2 million in the additional measures which will augment existing health and safety procedures.

Self-service check in points will be made available, which will be in addition to the existing check-in facilities.

Boarding card readers and body scanners are also being installed. Contactless customer feedback terminals will also be offered in all Hial airports.

Managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “Although the pandemic will continue to have a significant impact on everyone’s lives and considerable impact on our business we are pleased that some domestic scheduled flights have recommenced.

