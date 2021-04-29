Green Party slams oil field deal east of the isles

The lead election candidate for the Scottish Greens in the Highlands and Islands has criticised the sale of an oil field 90 miles east of the isles.

Ariane Burgess says a decision by Sullom Voe operator EnQuest to acquire control of the Bentley oil field will risk a “dire environmental impact” during the climate emergency.

Bentley is one of the biggest so-called under-developed oil fields in the area. The EnQuest deal is thought to be worth up to £23 million.

Ms Burgess said: “Scientists say that we only have nine years to stop irreversible damage from climate change. We need real climate action and a green transition for Shetland, not more oil field exploration.

“This deal will have a dire environmental impact at a time when we should be doing all we can to tackle the climate emergency and build a greener society.”