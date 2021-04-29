Messi, Ramsay and more up for grabs in Alzheimer’s auction

Morag Smith with her dad, Chris.

What do Lionel Messi, Gordon Ramsay and the Scottish national rugby team have in common?

They all have prizes up for grabs in a charity auction for the Alzheimer’s Society taking place over this weekend.

A Barcelona shirt signed by its captain, champagne breakfast at Ramsay’s restaurant in The Savoy in London and a match-ball signed by the Scottish national rugby side after their recent Six Nations win over France are just three of the prizes on offer in the online auction.

Morag Smith, 25, has organised the “In It to Bid It” fundraiser in aid of Alzheimer’s Society, which has supported her family since her dad, Chris, was diagnosed.

She is hoping to raise £4,000 for them over the coming months, and will run in the London Marathon in October for the charity.

After asking for prizes for the charity auction Ms Smith said she had been “inundated” with offers.

As well as a champagne breakfast at The Savoy in London, entrants can win an online evening with acclaimed actor Stanley Tucci, a three-course Sunday lunch at Gleneagles or local prizes such as a three-month Mareel gold card or a sea kayak around Shetland.

Ms Smith’s dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in December 2018, and she said that while she knew a cure would not be found in her dad’s lifetime she wanted to raise funds so that “someone’s else daughter will be spared the pain of this disease”.

“Being home in Shetland for this last year has meant that I’ve spent time with my dad that I wouldn’t normally have had, which has been just wonderful.

“But I’ve also watched my dad’s Alzheimer’s become more advanced as his routine before the Covid-19 crisis started was stripped away, and that’s been hard.

“I know what a difficult year everyone has had, so if people were able to support the auction, I would be incredibly grateful.”

Folk can find the auction by searching “In It to Bid It” on Facebook, with bidding starting from 10am Friday morning and the winners announced after 8pm on Sunday evening.