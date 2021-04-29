Shetland food and drink producers bring home the medals

Three of the isles finest food and drink producers have been triumphant at the inaugural Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards 2021.

The awards intend to recognise and reward the outstanding branded and own label food and drink products available, from the smallest farm shop or deli through Scotland’s 5,000 convenience and symbol stores to the largest supermarkets and discounters.

The three finalists representing Shetland were; Lerwick Brewery for its Azacca Amarillo IPA; Uradale Farm, for its Beef Sassermaet and Thule Ventus for their Salt Cod Pate, who were up against some of the country’s retail giants in Aldi, Lidl and Spar.

A full report will appear in tomorrow’s Shetland Times.