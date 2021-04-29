Vaccine invites for over 30s as Shetland’s rollout picks up pace 

More than 200 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Shetland yesterday – the largest daily figure in weeks.

According to official figures, 228 first doses and 83 second doses were given on Wednesday, with hundreds more expected in the coming days.

NHS Shetland said everyone aged over 40 should have now been contacted and calls were starting to go out to people in their 30s.

It follows weeks in which the number of first doses given in Shetland had reduced significantly, barely reaching double digits each day, due to national supply issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, with supplies picking up again, NHS Shetland has resumed full day clinics, which are set to run until Saturday.

Consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said the clinics would be mainly administering first doses, with even more supplies expected for next week.

“This includes both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca,” she said.

“At the same time we are continuing with second doses at about 10-12 weeks after first dose.

“We have tried to contact everyone who is aged 40 and over for their first dose and are now starting to call people in their 30s. We are also identifying young people in the high risk groups as they turn 16 and will be calling them in soon.”

Meanwhile, Shetland is continuing to lead the way with the highest proportion of adults to have received both jabs.

Some 8,351 people have received two vaccinations, equivalent to 44.6 per cent of the population.

More than 70 per cent have now received at least one jab.

Anyone aged 40 or over who has not yet been contacted is asked to call 01595 743319 and leave details.