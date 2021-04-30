Big Lunch to make a comeback in Scalloway

The Big Lunch is returning to Scalloway this year, bringing another hopeful sign of life returning to normal.

The annual event hosted by Scalloway Youth and Community Centre had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

But with restrictions easing the decision has been reached to push ahead with the 2021 event on 12th June.

Until last year’s pause, the Big Lunch had been a feature of the summer calendar in Scalloway since 2016.

It is hoped this year’s event will help bring the community closer together again, helping maintain a sense of community friendship.

Previous Big Lunches have seen performances from local musicians as well as side stalls to keep the children amused.

Bunting in the street to create a carnival-like atmosphere.