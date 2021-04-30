In this week’s Shetland Times

News

John Magnus Robertson with his rennovated Ford Orion Ghia.

In today’s (Friday 30th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Shellfish fishermen are engaged in a furious row with the Shetland Shellfish Management Organisation (SSMO), over accusations the body are pricing young folk out of the industry and threatening anyone who questions the process.
  • Shetland Foodbank says it is seeing a surge in children having to use the service.
  • Teenager John Magnus has restored a 37-year-old Ford Orion.
  • Engineer Jack Robertson hangs up his ‘seafaring hat’ after 28 years keeping the ferries running.
  • All the election latest including an interview with Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie and SNP candidate Tom Wills’ calls for a Shetland ‘energy trust’.
  • SPORT – One angler smashes local records in an incredible fishing haul, while the Shetland Football Association (SFA) look ahead to the new season.
  • Sailor Darren Forrest takes a sporting chance.
