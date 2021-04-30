In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 30th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Shellfish fishermen are engaged in a furious row with the Shetland Shellfish Management Organisation (SSMO), over accusations the body are pricing young folk out of the industry and threatening anyone who questions the process.
- Shetland Foodbank says it is seeing a surge in children having to use the service.
- Teenager John Magnus has restored a 37-year-old Ford Orion.
- Engineer Jack Robertson hangs up his ‘seafaring hat’ after 28 years keeping the ferries running.
- All the election latest including an interview with Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie and SNP candidate Tom Wills’ calls for a Shetland ‘energy trust’.
- SPORT – One angler smashes local records in an incredible fishing haul, while the Shetland Football Association (SFA) look ahead to the new season.
- Sailor Darren Forrest takes a sporting chance.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment