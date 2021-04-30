News

Labour candidate believes Scottish independence will harm economy

Labour candidate Martin Kerr
Labour's candidate for the Holyrood elections Martin Kerr

The economy would be under “greater threat” if Scotland gained independence, according to Scottish Labour candidate Martin Kerr.

Mr Kerr, who is standing in next week’s elections, made the remark after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was accused of being “detached from reality” by Labour MP Ian Murray.

Ms Sturgeon had pointed to the Northern Ireland protocol as a potential template for an independent Scotland to follow.

But Mr Kerr said that approach would only cause Shetland, and Scotland, difficulties down the line.

“We just have to look at the situation in Northern Ireland to see how border controls can impact on a country’s economy.

“This would lead to even more delay in getting Shetland goods to England, Ireland or the EU, particularly in the case of fish, shellfish and livestock.

“Ian Murray is right – our priority has to be about getting our economy going again, not hindering it by the threat of independence.”

