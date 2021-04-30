NHS Shetland preparing to move into next vaccine category

People aged 30 and over are beginning to be called for their first dose of the Covid vaccine, NHS Shetland has said.

The health board said they had tried to contact everyone aged 40 and over, and were now preparing for the next age group.

It said the 18-29 age group would follow shortly after.

Folk are being advised to look out for a call from an unknown or withheld number, to arrange their vaccination.

“We will be running more clinics over the next couple of weeks for first doses of Covid vaccine, as well as continuing with second doses,” NHS Shetland said.

“We have tried to contact everyone aged 40 and over, and for those we have not been able to contact they will be sent a letter.

“If you are aged 40 and over and have not heard anything, please contact us on 01595 743319 and we will get you an appointment arranged.”