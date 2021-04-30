Shetland Folk Festival turns 40

Acclaimed Shetland fiddler Catriona MacDonald.

It’s not quite the fortieth birthday party Shetland Folk Festival had hoped for but tonight they will perform a special night of live music in association with Edinburgh Tradfest.

Titled ‘Shetland Springs’, the virtual concert celebrates the distinctive and rich fiddle tradition of Shetland and features notable players, Margaret Robertson (Edinburgh Military Tattoo), Chris Stout (Fiddlers Bid), Ross Couper (Peatbog Faeries) and show curator, Catriona Macdonald (String Sisters).

Each of the performers are steeped in the older repertoire of these Northern isles and, as composers in their own right, each are adding their own voice to this living tradition.

Join them from 8pm, Friday, 30th April.