Artistic youngsters receive sweet treats for their creative efforts

Competition winners, pictured left-right, Emily Watt; Erin Henry; Ava Smith and Robin Gifford.

Artistic youngsters have been rewarded for their creative efforts.

The four winners of The Shetland Times Easter colouring competition were announced last month – and have since collected their delicious prizes.

The winners were: Robin Gifford, 5, from Lerwick; Erin Henry, 7, from Brae; Ava Smith, 11, from North Nesting; and Emily Watt, 11, from Lerwick.

All four received a chocolate Easter Egg for their talents.