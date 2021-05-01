Artistic youngsters receive sweet treats for their creative efforts
Artistic youngsters have been rewarded for their creative efforts.
The four winners of The Shetland Times Easter colouring competition were announced last month – and have since collected their delicious prizes.
The winners were: Robin Gifford, 5, from Lerwick; Erin Henry, 7, from Brae; Ava Smith, 11, from North Nesting; and Emily Watt, 11, from Lerwick.
All four received a chocolate Easter Egg for their talents.
