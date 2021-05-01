News

Artistic youngsters receive sweet treats for their creative efforts

8 hours 59 min ago 0
Artistic youngsters receive sweet treats for their creative efforts
Competition winners, pictured left-right, Emily Watt; Erin Henry; Ava Smith and Robin Gifford.

Artistic youngsters have been rewarded for their creative efforts.

The four winners of The Shetland Times Easter colouring competition were announced last month – and have since collected their delicious prizes.

The winners were: Robin Gifford, 5, from Lerwick; Erin Henry, 7, from Brae; Ava Smith, 11, from North Nesting; and Emily Watt, 11, from Lerwick.

All four received a chocolate Easter Egg for their talents.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.