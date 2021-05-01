News

Cafe reopens for outdoor drinks after licence granted

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 54 min ago 0
Cornerstone Cafe pictured during the last reopening in July. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Pints flowed again at the Cornerstone Café last night after an alcohol licence was finally secured.

Terry McCaffrey, who runs the café in Scalloway with his wife Grace,  said the atmosphere was good despite the cold.

“Everyone seem to enjoy themselves and the moment they could get a pint,” he said.

“Hope loomed that we never find ourselves in this situation again with another lockdown.”

The café had secured temporary licences to serve alcohol outdoors during last summer’s easing of lockdown.

However, when restrictions eased last week, it was still awaiting a licensing decision from the SIC.

Mr McCaffrey announced yesterday that the licence was in place, with drinks served outdoors from 5-9pm.

He stressed that all Covid rules and regulations applied.

Twitter

