Coastguard called to medical incident on NorthLink’s Hrossey ferry

The coastguard helicopter has been called to assist with an incident on board a ferry which had recently departed Shetland.

HM Coastguard confirmed it had received a call to attend NorthLink Ferries’ Hrossey at around 9pm this evening (Saturday).

The ferry had departed from Lerwick on the evening sailing to Aberdeen.

However, it returned to the Holmsgarth ferry terminal.

The coastguard later confirmed it related to a medical incident.

The casualty has been taken of the ferry and taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.